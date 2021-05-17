Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce $2.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 million to $11.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.54 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $12.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. 50,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,848. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market cap of $749.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

In related news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $55,152.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,958 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,481,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $15,628,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,254,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

