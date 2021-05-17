Beazley (LON:BEZ) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 440 ($5.75).

BEZ opened at GBX 312.10 ($4.08) on Thursday. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 538.50 ($7.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 337.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.67.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

