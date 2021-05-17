Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 731 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

JHMA opened at $50.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $52.01.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.