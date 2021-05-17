Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 686 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHMF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMF opened at $51.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $52.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.