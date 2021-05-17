Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,043 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $147.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.03. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.90 and a 12 month high of $149.49.

