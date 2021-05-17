Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the period.

VB opened at $219.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.17 and a 200-day moving average of $202.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $124.96 and a 52 week high of $227.82.

