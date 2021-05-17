Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,504 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMB. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,448,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 96,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 166,993 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,731,000.

COMB stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

