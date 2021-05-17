Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,663 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after buying an additional 1,789,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,890,000 after buying an additional 392,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $87.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

