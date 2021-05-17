BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $918.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001988 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 251.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00056881 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,235,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

