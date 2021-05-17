BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Decreased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,245 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

Shares of BCE opened at $48.91 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $49.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

