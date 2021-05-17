BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBTVF. Desjardins began coverage on shares of BBTV in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BBTV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BBTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get BBTV alerts:

OTCMKTS BBTVF opened at $6.38 on Friday. BBTV has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.