Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in AT&T by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in AT&T by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $32.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.