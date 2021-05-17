Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $167.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.51 and its 200 day moving average is $157.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,045.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.95.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

