Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in PepsiCo by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 309,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day moving average is $140.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

