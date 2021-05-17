Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Invests $64,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE stock opened at $102.51 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $103.98. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

