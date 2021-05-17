Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 112,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

RF stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

