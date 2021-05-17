Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) CFO Buys $19,750.00 in Stock

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) CFO Richard S. Casten bought 25,000 shares of Baudax Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $19,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BXRX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,280. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Baudax Bio by 158.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares in the last quarter. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

