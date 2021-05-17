Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BAS. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €76.06 ($89.49).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €69.13 ($81.33) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.55. Basf has a 12-month low of €43.73 ($51.44) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -279.88.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

