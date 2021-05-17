Barrington Research Cuts Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $71.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,581,000 after purchasing an additional 97,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

