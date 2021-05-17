Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Lifted to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

