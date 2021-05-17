Barclays Increases Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 3,850

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,365 ($43.96) on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,175.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,984.58. The company has a market capitalization of £78.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 270 shares of company stock valued at $852,288.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

