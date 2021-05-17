Baozun (BZUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Baozun to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

BZUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

