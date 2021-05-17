Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNIY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

BKNIY stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $7.67. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

