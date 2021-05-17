Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.4% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,802,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.