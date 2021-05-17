Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.
EQC stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.4% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,802,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
