Bank of America Downgrades Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) to Neutral

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

CLOV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

CLOV stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.12. 314,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,867,131. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 50.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

