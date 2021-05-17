Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,660 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter.

BCH opened at $21.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3844 per share. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCH. TheStreet raised Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.

