Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,229 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.