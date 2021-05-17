Ballast Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $1.99 on Monday, reaching $416.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,645. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $292.92 and a 52 week high of $424.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $412.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

