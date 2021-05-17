Ballast Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.53. 32,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,302. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $63.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

