Ballast Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Ballast Inc. cut its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Green Brick Partners makes up about 0.8% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ballast Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.75. 2,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,308. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

