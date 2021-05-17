Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Ball comprises 2.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Ball were worth $56,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Ball by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,281.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.98. 6,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average is $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

