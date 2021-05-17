Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is General Electric Co.’s Largest Position

General Electric Co. cut its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,432,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,007,041 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 100.0% of General Electric Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. General Electric Co. owned 0.30% of Baker Hughes worth $6,730,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $2,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.97.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

