Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.97.

BKR stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

