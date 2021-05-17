B. Riley Weighs in on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $28.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

