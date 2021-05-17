Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $3.76 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of RCD opened at $147.76 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $153.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.