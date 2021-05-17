Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $53.65 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

