Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Veritex comprises approximately 1.4% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 1.00% of Veritex worth $16,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 417,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritex alerts:

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 479,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,772 over the last 90 days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.