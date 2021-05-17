Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,440 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

