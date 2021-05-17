Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 6,338 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 517,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 254,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

