Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 3,300 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VYM stock opened at $107.42 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.06 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.25.

