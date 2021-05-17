Autonio Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.39 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Autonio has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $16.39 million and $521,343.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00088234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.23 or 0.00468343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00228405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.12 or 0.01332451 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,978,429 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

