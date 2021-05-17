Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stake Cut by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 11,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 408,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,911,000 after buying an additional 91,227 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 61.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 208,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after acquiring an additional 79,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 24.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $101.72 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $107.94. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.