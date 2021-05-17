Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 6,337 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,973,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 90,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $47.06.

