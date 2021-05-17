Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,790 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $55.15 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.