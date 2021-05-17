Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $869,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,042 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 314,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

