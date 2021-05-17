Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 7,080 Shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period.

Shares of MORT stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38.

