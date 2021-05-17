Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after buying an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 779,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 862,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 62,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 653,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 170,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

NYSE FSKR opened at $20.52 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.