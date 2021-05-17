Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 39 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,242.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,958.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,339.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

