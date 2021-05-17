Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Given New $36.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ATER. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Aterian alerts:

NASDAQ ATER opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Aterian has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $48.99.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.