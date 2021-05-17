At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Given Neutral Rating at Monness Crespi & Hardt

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $37.00 on Monday. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that At Home Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $84,274.00. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,508. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

